AMR Maui is holding a bike safety drive this week as part of Bike Safety Month

May 11, 2023, 8:20 AM HST
* Updated May 11, 8:21 AM
American Medical Response on Maui is holding a bike safety drive this week as part of Bike Safety Month. 

AMR is asking for donations of helmets and safety gear for school children.  Donations collected during the event will be handed out to a few schools in time for summer. 

Donations are being accepted at the AMR main office located at 230 Hāna Highway in Kahului:

  • Thursday and Friday, May 11-12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and
  • Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As part of Bike Safety Month, AMR is also offering bike safety tips to riders including the use of a
helmet, riding in the same direction as traffic, obeying the speed limit, using hand signals as directional indicators, wearing light colored clothing and reflective gear/lights, and shoes that prevent slippage while riding.

“We are encouraging the public to be aware of bicyclists, especially around schools and neighborhoods,” said Mona Domingo Arcinas, Operations Manager for AMR-Maui County.

