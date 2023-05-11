Maui News

Community flower donations sought for Memorial Day tradition on Maui

May 11, 2023
Memorial Day flower drop at Makawao Cemetery. Image courtesy of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.

Organizers of the annual Memorial Day flower drop at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao are seeking flower donations from the community.

Due to the rise in the cost of flowers, organizers are turning to the public for flowers. In order to make the event a success, a total of four garbage bags full of flowers are needed.

Organizers say the use flowers that are picked by the community would actually carry more significance.

To support and continue this tradition, organizers invite the community to bring plumerias and other flowers to the Blue Hawaiian Helicopters base (1, Lelepio Place, Kahului) on Sunday, May 28, before Memorial Day.

