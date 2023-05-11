Tokyo International Gift Show. File photo courtesy.

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is recruiting Hawai‘i companies to promote and sell Hawai‘i-made products at the Autumn 2023 Tokyo International Gift Show or TIGS.

This will be the 12th consecutive year that DBEDT is organizing a Hawai‘i Pavilion at TIGS, to be held from Sept. 6-8, 2023, at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight). TIGS is the largest international trade show in Japan drawing 200,000 buyers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers to meet exhibitors at more than 4,500 booths.

“Hawai‘i’s brand is known throughout the world and especially in Japan. There continues to be a growing demand for new and authentic Hawai‘i-made products,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “Through TIGS, Hawai‘i exhibitors will have an opportunity to share their products with buyers and distributors and have a chance to expand their distribution in Japan. The aspirational value of the Hawai‘i brand is priceless in the global economy.”

“Hawai‘i companies that participated in last year’s show achieved more than $5 million in export sales, even though Japan wasn’t fully open and recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic. Buyers at TIGS know that Hawai‘i will be featured each year and look for our pavilion,” said Dennis Ling, administrator of DBEDT’s Business Development and Support Division. “Distributors, retailers and importers realize that the Hawai‘i brand is becoming more established and recognized for its quality and uniqueness in the Japan market.”

Registration for a full booth is $1,500. Deadline to apply is May 26, 2023.

The Hawai‘i Pavilion at TIGS is funded in part through a grant with the US Small Business Administration – State Trade Expansion Program. The Hawai‘i Pavilion at TIGS is part of a series of initiatives DBEDT has undertaken to increase the export of Hawai‘i’s products.

Export-ready Hawai‘i companies interested in participating in the 2023 Tokyo International Gift Show can learn more and register at the following links: TIGS ; TIGS application.