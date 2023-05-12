Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
6-8
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.7 feet 08:23 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly clear. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:51 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:23 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 10:41 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Several pulses of medium-period north-northwest swell are expected to arrive through the weekend, with the swell gradually shifting to the north-northeast early next week. The strongest of the pulses, with potentially up to 10 feet of swell, will lead to High Surf along most north facing shores this weekend. The first pulse will support elevated surf today, with surf remaining well below High Surf Advisory heights. The next pulse will be unseasonably large, building tonight and Saturday, likely peaking Saturday night and Sunday. The low responsible for this swell will persist far northeast of the islands, supporting elevated medium-period north-northeast swell into the middle of next week. 


Relatively small but persistent medium to long-period south and south-southeast swells will continue for at least the next couple of days, with some long-period energy from the southwest also possible next week. This will keep surf near seasonal averages along all south facing shores for the foreseeable future. Surf along east facing shores will remain small as upstream trade wind flow remains interrupted, but there will likely be some wrap from the north- northeast next week to bring a modest increase in surf heights. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
