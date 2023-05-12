Maui Surf Forecast for May 12, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Several pulses of medium-period north-northwest swell are expected to arrive through the weekend, with the swell gradually shifting to the north-northeast early next week. The strongest of the pulses, with potentially up to 10 feet of swell, will lead to High Surf along most north facing shores this weekend. The first pulse will support elevated surf today, with surf remaining well below High Surf Advisory heights. The next pulse will be unseasonably large, building tonight and Saturday, likely peaking Saturday night and Sunday. The low responsible for this swell will persist far northeast of the islands, supporting elevated medium-period north-northeast swell into the middle of next week.
Relatively small but persistent medium to long-period south and south-southeast swells will continue for at least the next couple of days, with some long-period energy from the southwest also possible next week. This will keep surf near seasonal averages along all south facing shores for the foreseeable future. Surf along east facing shores will remain small as upstream trade wind flow remains interrupted, but there will likely be some wrap from the north- northeast next week to bring a modest increase in surf heights.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com