Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar opens in new location with expanded menu and seating

May 12, 2023, 9:22 AM HST
Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar.

The Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar has re-opened in a new location with an expanded menu and seating, at 120 Hāna Highway.

PBCB first opened a decade ago with just a handful of tables. Today, the business offers seating for 150 at the former Dollies and Rock ‘N Brews location.

Co-owners Danny Keevil and Sarah Lovetre are both Pāʻia residents with a special love for the community. “We couldn’t be more excited about our new, beautiful, open-air dining,” said Lovetre. “We can’t wait to show the town our true potential.”

The bigger space also offers a bigger kitchen. Chef Greg Shepherd, most recently at Kīhei’s Cow
Pig Bun, has been managing in Maui restaurants for more than 15 years. He joins sous chef Ryan Averhart, both of whom take pride in the use of fresh ingredients from local farmers.

In addition to expanded seating, there’s also a new menu with breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

A daily Aloha Hour from 3 to 5 p.m. features $5 off select appetizers such as poke, shrimp ceviche, poisson cru, hurricane fries and more. Aloha Hour drinks are $2 off specialty cocktails and $1 off all draft beer. Mimosas are $5 all day in a variety of presentations including: classic orange, mango, pineapple, lillikoʻi and POG.

Live entertainment includes the Sunday Jazz Brunch with Mark Johnstone and friends, and “Trivia with Trish the Dish” on Wednesday nights.

More information is available at paiabaycoffeeandbar.com.

