Maui Food and Dining

Keeping It Relle: Maui home cook is featured in new season of ‘The Great American Recipe’

By Wendy Osher
 May 13, 2023, 6:50 AM HST
* Updated May 13, 6:51 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Relle Lum.

Maui’s Relle Lum is among nine talented home cooks from across the nation who are featured in the new season of PBS’s The Great American Recipe.

Lum was born and raised on Maui and is of Native Hawaiian descent. She tells producers that traditional Hawaiian food is a staple in her everyday recipes and the foundation for her inventive fusion dishes.

Season 2 celebrates the multicultural influences that make American food so vibrant and unique. According to PBS, contestants will showcase their varied backgrounds that range from “Guyanese to Greek, Libyan to Lithuanian, Caribbean to Native American, and Midwestern to traditional Hawaiian.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lum utilizes her knowledge of the many different cuisines that influence Hawaiian food and creates dishes with local, fresh island produce.

Many of her recipes and cooking demonstrations pull inspiration from the flavors of home. Her popular Keeping It Relle website and keeping.it.relle Instagram account features recipes like Instant Pot Squid Lū’au to Kaki Mochi Crusted Pork Tonkatsu and Ube Cheesecake.

Fans enjoy her quick and easy dinners and InstaPot recipes. She also introduces farmers market finds, comfort foods, and inspired favorites like Pastele stew, crock pot Hawaiian style beef stew, and Chinese style steamed ʻōpakapaka.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Lum says that food is life in Hawaiʻi and hopes to preserve Hawaiian culture and cuisine for future generations. Her signature recipe is Loco Moco, a hamburger patty on a bed of white rice smothered with brown gravy and topped with an over-easy egg, which can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner,” according to PBS.

Fellow contestants share their inspiration from all over the US including Kansas to New York and Georgia, as they compete to win over the judges in search of “The Great American Recipe.”

Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, each episode challenges the cooks to showcase two of their signature dishes. Judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot bring their professional insights and culinary knowledge to encourage contestants along the way. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The eight part cooking competition series premieres on Mondays from June 19 to Aug. 7, 2023, 9-10 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking 98th Maui Fair Postponed Again Community Must Wait Another Year 2Hana Highway Closed At Alelele Point Near Kipahulu In Wake Of Recent Rockfall 3Mauis Local Film Industry Making A Mark With Moku Moku Production In Makawao 4Finalists Announce For 2023 Maui County Outstanding Older American Awards 5Barriers Electric Signs Warn Motorists Of East Maui Road Closure Following Rockfall 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community May 11 May 17