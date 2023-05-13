Maui Nui Food Alliance Food Security Survey Offers Participants $20 Gift of Local Food.

In partnership with Maui Food Bank and the Nuestro Futuro Foundation, the Maui Nui Food Alliance (MNFA) launched a Food Security Survey for Maui County individuals and households that have experienced food insecurity in the last 12 months.

Food insecurity is when a household is worried about running out of food or money to buy food each month. The first 350 participants who complete the MNFA Food Security Survey will receive a $20 gift of local food from Maui Hub or Sustʻāinable Molokai’s Mobile Market.

The Nuestro Futuro Foundation provided $10,000 to compensate MNFA’s food producer needs assessment and Food Security Survey participants for their time and shared knowledge.

“As we work to help build food security in Maui County, we wanted to ensure survey equitability so that participants in the Maui Nui Food Alliance’s needs assessment are paid fairly for their time,” said Abigail Perrin, executive director of the Nuestro Futuro Foundation.

MNFA will use the information gathered through this survey to support the development of a Food and Nutrition Security Plan for Maui County and to inform resource providers and agencies addressing food security needs.

MNFA partnered with Maui Hub and Sustʻāinable Molokai’s Mobile Market because of their work to offer locally-grown produce that can be purchased with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) EBT. Maui Hub offers free delivery for all SNAP EBT customers. Maui Hub and Sustʻāinable Molokai’s Mobile Market also participate in DA BUX, which offers a 50% discount on locally grown produce when using SNAP EBT.

The Maui Nui Food Alliance encourages support by sharing the survey with individuals who may have experienced food insecurity in the past 12 months.

If participants have questions about the survey or receiving their $20 gift of local food, they are encouraged to email [email protected].