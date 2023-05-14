The Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair gives attendees an exciting overview of Maui’s ag industry, with a chance to meet farmers and ranchers and to enjoy the island’s rich agricultural history and culture.

The 2023 Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair, presented by the Maui County Farm Bureau and takes place at the War Memorial Special Events Field on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Marking the 14th celebration of AgFest, this year’s affair commemorates the important role of agriculture on Maui with all the popular signature events, education, food and fun—plus a few new features.

Once again, MCFB will honor dedicated island farmers with the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, showcase talented young people with the Maui 4-H Livestock Show & Auction, and put extraordinary Maui chefs to the test with the Grand Taste.

This year organizers are taking the tasting to a new level with Grand Desserts —a fun way to see what sweet treats Maui bakers can come up with. Each baker will make two desserts. This year’s contest ingredient is Maui Gold Pineapple and the second dessert is the bakers’ choice ingredient.

Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair is Maui’s signature agricultural festival. Formerly known as the annual “Maui County Agricultural Festival,” AgFest merged with Maui 4-H Livestock Association in 2019 and moved to War Memorial Special Events Field to further expand.

AgFest is hosted by MCFB and Maui 4-H Livestock Association in partnership with the County of Maui, Maui County Council and the Office of Economic Development, along with a strong show of support from Gold sponsors Ulupono Initiative (Grand Taste), Pukalani Superette (4-H Livestock), Bayer (Grown on Maui Farmers Market), Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast), and Pacific Media Group (Entertainment). MCFB extended thanks to Silver sponsors Hawthorne/Ness and Mahi Pono; and Bronze sponsors Hawaiian Electric and VIP Grocery.

Attendees can plan ahead this year. Admission tickets are cash only at the door. It’s $5 for adults, and free admission for individuals 18 and under with a student ID. Parking is free. Tickets should be purchased online in advance for Grand Taste, Grand Desserts and the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast.



















There’s plenty to see and do without tickets as well. The Keiki Zone features bouncers, face painting and games. In the Ag Education tent, agricultural experts present workshops and demonstrations. The Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market offers shoppers fresh produce and local goodies, and the Entertainment stage has a full lineup of island talent.

There’s also a display of big trucks and machinery, and a Food Zone selection of food booths and food trucks. The AgFest will be selling tote bags and T-shirts while supplies last.

This much-loved event is presented by Maui County Farm Bureau (MCFB) and takes place at War Memorial Special Events Field on Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This year’s Grand Taste features 11 local chefs who will compete to see who can best showcase a Maui-grown ingredient in a delicious main dish or “potluck” dish. Chefs will compete for the coveted Tylun Pang “Fan Favorite” award. The event runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Ticket holders get to try all 11 dishes and then vote for their favorite. Grand Taste judges will give out awards for “Best Protein,” “Best Vegetarian” and “Best Overall.” Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 day of.

Participating Grand Taste Chefs this year include both returning winners and brand new entrants: Chef Marc McDowell, 64 Marcket; Chef Matt Dela Cruz, Humble Market Kitchin; Chef Ryan Luckey, Leilani’s on the Beach; Chef Joey Macadangdang, Maca Dang Dang; Chef Kalei Ducheneau, Mala Ocean Tavern; Chef Damian Rubio, Merriman’s Kapalua; Chef Jessie Anacieto, Roy’s Kā‘anapali; Chef Brian Ethredge, Tails Up!; Rhoderick Bulosan, Kaʻana Kitchen; Ryu Ibuos, Umi Seafood & Sushi; and Alvin Savella, Duckine.

This year’s Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast is set to honor local farmers for their lasting contributions. The 2023 Legacy Farmers are: Geoff Haines, William “Bill” Eby, David Brown, and Carl Bredhoff. Learn more about these agriculture verterans and fuel up with an island-style breakfast of sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee from Fairmont Kea Lani, all served with fresh Maui Gold Pineapple. The event is from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; tickets are $12 for adults; $8 for kupuna and $6 for children 6 to 12 years old; and free for children 5 years of age and younger.

Volunteers are needed to help share Maui’s vibrant agricultural scene with the public. Anyone interested can email [email protected].

For a final schedule of events and to purchase tickets for Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, Grand Taste and Grand Dessert, visit www.MauiAgFest.org.