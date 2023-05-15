Santana Sebastian / Wilson Basketball – To Be Great

Digital media high school students on Maui were among those recognized for outstanding videos, designs, and photography during the annual Pele Awards held on Saturday, May 6 in Honolulu.

The Pele Awards recognizes excellence in advertising and design across a wide range of categories, including print, digital, advertising, film and video, and social media. The event is held annually and attracts some of the most talented designers and advertising professionals from across the state.

Other high school awards were announced on the Pele Awards website on May 13, 2023. High school students on Maui from H.P. Baldwin, Maui High School and Lahainaluna earned gold, bronze and silver awards in art, media, and photography. (Scroll down to see list)



















In the high school division, Baldwin digital media students won numerous judge’s awards and a Best of Show award including the following:

JUDGE’S AWARD:

BEST OF SHOW:

“To Be Great” – Santana Sebastian

GOLD awards

Baldwin High School: Kathy Chau, H01 PACKAGING, “Chau Noodles.” Kailana Williams, H11B COLOR, Photography, “The Silhouetted Seven.” Branson Cajudoy, Santana Sebastian, Kadon Antolin and Laulea Kalehuawehe, H12 TELEVISION ADVERTISING, “Aussie Shampoo.” Emma Roy, H14 INTERNET COMMERCIALS, “Hydroflask Commercial.” Santana Sebastian, H14 INTERNET COMMERCIALS, “To Be Great – Wilson Basketball.” Kailana Williams, H15 MOVIE TRAILER, “Where Did We Go.” Kailana Williams, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Break It Off.” Mikaela Tirona, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Death By A Thousand Cuts.” Santana Sebastian, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “To Be Great – Wilson Basketball.” Santana Sebastian, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “Kauai Blues.” Santana Sebastian, Kailana Williams, Alys Tolentino and Branson Cajudoy, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “Cut Me Some Slack.” Kailana Williams, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “My Hawai’i, My Home.” Santana Sebastian, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “To Be Great – Wilson Basketball.” Stephanie Leano, H02 STATIONERY PACKAGE, “Stationery Package.” Nhelle Angelica Hidalgo, H07 SINGLE POSTER, “祭りの時間 (Festival Time).” Santana Sebastian, Kailana Williams, Alys Tolentino and Branson Cajudoy, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “Cut Me Some Slack.”

Maui High School: Arianna Jade Aurelio, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography entitled “Clouded Mind.”



SILVER awards

Baldwin High School: Nhelle Angelica Hidalgo, H10 SINGLE Illustration, “祭りの時間 (Festival Time)” Santana Sebastian,H11A BLACK & WHITE, Photography, “Don Nelson.” Kiana Macadangdang, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography, “Unknown Reality.” Branson Cajudoy, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography, “Above the Clouds.” Santana Sebastian, H14 INTERNET COMMERCIALS, “2022 Maui Classic.” Kylie Cardenas, H15 MOVIE TRAILER, “The Truth.” Branson Cajudoy, H15 MOVIE TRAILER, “Alone.” Alys Tolentino, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Daylight.” Santana Sebastian, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “2022 Maui Classic.” Kason Uedoi, Hanale Hema, Alyssa Ching, Jaimie Malia Tirona and Maika Kuwahara, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Washing Machine Heart.” Santana Sebastian, Kailana Williams, Alys Tolentino and Branson Cajudoy, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “Secret Spot.” Jillian Espejo, H18 ANIMATION OR SPECIAL EFFECTS, “Can You Hear The Moon – Grady.” Emma Roy, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “break out of that bubble.” Emma Roy, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “reflecting.” Penelope Tupou, H03B BROCHURE, “Penelope Engineering Inc.” Shelby Kubo, H09 LOGO DESIGN, “Kubo Hand-crafted Ceramics.”

Maui High School: Kainalu Bediamol, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography entitled “Papa’s Woodwork.” Sophia Kato, H13 PUBLIC SERVICE TV ADVERTISING entitled “I Wonder.” Noah Santiago and Hayden Hondo, H13 PUBLIC SERVICE TV ADVERTISING entitled “Snooze You Lose.” Sierra Stribling, H03B BROCHURE entitled “Local Mahalo Gram.” Luke Nagamine, H06B SPECIALTY ADVERTISING – APPAREL, “Maui High School Bowling Team.”

Lahainaluna High School: Jay Lord Lopez, H12 TELEVISION ADVERTISING, “Coca-Cola Advertisement.” Judy Dela Cruz, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “Week.” Alexandra Godoy, Joselin Dominguez and Gabby Corpuz, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Morning Coffee.”



BRONZE awards

Baldwin High School: Branson Cajudoy, H11B COLOR, Photography, “The Usual.” Megan Alpuro, H11B COLOR, Photography, “Golden Hour.” Keira Kawachi, H11B COLOR, Photography, “Spidermen.” Santana Sebastian, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography, “Mad Dawg.” Santana Sebastian, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography, “Waiting On The World.” Mikaela Tirona, H12 TELEVISION ADVERTISING, “Greatness Starts with G.” Kashus – Allan Vierra – Suyat, Laulea Kalehuawehe and Jamie Thompson, H13 PUBLIC SERVICE TV ADVERTISING, “Cutting Ties.” Alys Tolentino, H15 MOVIE TRAILER, “Night.” Mikaela Tirona, H15 MOVIE TRAILER, “Somebody’s Watching Me.” Mikaela Tirona, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “These Boots Are Made For Walking.” Emma Roy, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Hot Rod.” Emma Roy, Penelope Dolin and Miya Suzuki, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Are You Bored Yet?” Santana Sebastian, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “2022 Maui Classic.” Kylie Cardenas, H19 MISC PROJECTS, “Overthinking.” Stephanie Leano, H09 LOGO DESIGN, “Logo Design.” Penelope Tupou, H09 LOGO DESIGN, “Penelope Engineering Inc.”

Maui High School: Sierra Stribling, H10 SINGLE Illustration entitled “Lonely Diner.” Cailyn Omuro, H10 SINGLE Illustration entitled “The Forest.” Sierra Stribling, H10 SINGLE Illustration entitled “Spread Your Aloha.” Evie Dwyer, H11B COLOR, Photography entitled “Curiosity.” Noah Santiago, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography entitled “Tinikling’s Blue Grace.” Emi Sado, H11C DIGITALLY ENHANCED, Photography entitled “Shades Out.” Annamarie Corpuz, H05A PUBLICATION DESIGN – COVER entitled “YEUXX Apparel: Mt. Fuji Hoodie.” Roxelle Trisha Mae Magliba, H06A DIRECT MARKETING, Real Estate Flyer

Lahainaluna High School: Chelsea Ramos, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Good Days.” Lavinia Tuavao Tupou, H16 MUSIC VIDEO, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.” Sena Presbitero, H17 CINEMATOGRAPHY, “My Life.”



“We are incredibly proud of our students and their hard work,” said Baldwin teacher Trisha Roy. “Our digital media program provides students with the opportunity to develop their creativity, technical skills, and teamwork abilities. It’s wonderful to see their efforts recognized on a statewide level.”

Professional and Collegiate awards

Honors in the professional and collegiate categories were also announced.

Maui-based graphic designer, Wailani Artates of Artistry8, was among those recognized for outstanding designs during the annual Pele Awards held on Saturday, May 6 in Waikīkī.

Gilbert & Associates, LLC. earned a Bronze award for a Public Service – Marketing & Specialty Campaign for Montage Kapalua Bay. Sae Design Group on Maui earned three Gold awards for the “Think Mink” campaign for The University of Hawaiʻi Foundation and a Gold Award for a website for Kahuku Farms. She Design Group also won a total of three Bronze awards” for Alexander & Baldwin’s Corporate Social Responsibility Annual Report; an SDG Lunar New Year 2022 campaign; and signature tea tin packaging for The Kahala Hotel and Resort. Cake Media Maui earned a Bronze award for the Ray Maui Yoga website.

Dexter Corpuz, a Maui resident, competed in the college division representing the University of West Oʻahu and the University of Maui College, winning the Best of Show, best logo design, two Gold and one Silver award.