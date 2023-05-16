PC: map from draft Air Tour Management Plan for Haleakalā.

A 30 day public comment period starts today on a draft air tour management plan for Haleakalā National Park on Maui. The National Park Service and Federal Aviation Administration are seeking input from anyone interested or concerned about air tours over Haleakalā.

The proposed plan would authorize up to 2,412 air tours per year on a defined route within the plan area. There were on average 4,824 air tours per year reported at Haleakalā National Park from 2017–2019.

Public comment is being sought on an Air Tour Management Plan for Haleakalā National Park. PC: Haleakalā National Park February 2022 newsletter

The purpose of the plan is to ensure protection of park resource values, including natural sounds, wilderness character, visitor experiences, wildlife, and other natural and cultural resources.

In addition to the plan, comment is also being sought on the associated environmental assessment proposed for Haleakalā National Park.

Public feedback can be submitted through the NPS Planning, Environment and Public Comment website starting May 16, 2023 through June 16, 2023. The NPS and FAA will consider comments to help inform the final ATMP for Haleakalā National Park. More information is available on the project website.

The draft plan is based on current operations and reported air tour levels at Haleakalā National Park.

Haleakalā National and the FAA are working towards completing the air tour management plan for Haleakalā National Park by Dec. 31, 2023. The schedule is part of a plan approved by the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit for the agencies to comply with the National Parks Air Tour Management Act of 2000.

An important part of the process is the inclusion of Native Hawaiian Organizations. The agencies are consulting with NHOs and members of the Haleakalā National Park’s kūpuna (elders, ancestors, starting points, sources) consultation group, which consists of elders and individuals with in-depth knowledge of the historic and cultural significance to resources within the park.

Links to meeting notifications, recordings, and slide decks (where applicable) will be posted to the NPS site.