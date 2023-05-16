Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:23 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:02 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:18 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:47 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 01:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current north swell is slowly declining and will continue to do so through Wednesday night. A new moderate short-to-medium period northeast (020-030 deg) swell will build Wednesday night and peak on Thursday providing a boost to surf along north and select east facing shores. 


A series of south swells will maintain small surf along south-facing shores into next week. The ongoing small, long period southwest (220 deg) swell be mixed by a long period southeast (150 deg) swell by Wednesday night. Into the weekend, another small, long period south (200 deg) swell will continue to keep surf slightly below the summertime average. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




