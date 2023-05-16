Snake spotted in Pukalani, Maui. (5.16.23) PC: Chelsey Rodrigues.

A Maui resident called police after spotting a snake on the side of the road in Pukalani on Monday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 3:50 p.m. just off the sidewalk in a construction zone along Liholani Street.

Maui Now reached out to the state Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services branch and is awaiting response for information on the type of snake, its size, if it is venomous, if authorities captured the animal alive, and next steps.

In Hawaiʻi, snakes are illegal to possess, have no natural predators, and pose a serious threat to Hawaiʻi’s unique ecosystem as they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

When incidents like this occur, the HDOA reminds the public that those with illegal animals may turn them in under the State’s Amnesty Program to any HDOA office, Honolulu Zoo, Panaewa Zoo on Hawaiʻi Island or any Humane Society – no questions asked and no fines assessed.

Anyone with information about illegal animals should call the statewide toll-free PEST HOTLINE at 643-PEST (7378).

The maximum penalty under state law for possession and/or transporting illegal animals is a class C felony, $200,000 fine and up to three years in prison, according to the HDOA. Sightings or captures of illegal animals or invasive species should also be reported to the hotline.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.