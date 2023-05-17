Mālama Maui Nui announced new board members: Kuhea Asiu, Dr. Lorrin Pang and Rhiannon Tereari‘i.

Kuhea Asiu (left) PC: Hawai‘i State Capitol; Dr. Lorrin Pang (middle) File photo 2020 Maui Now; and Rhiannon Tereari‘i (right) File PC: Wendy Osher

Kuhea Asiu is a public affairs specialist at Hawaiian Electric Company. She dedicated nearly 30 years to the conservation field, primarily in environmental education and outreach, where she founded a number of internship programs on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. She also served as Maui County Environmental Coordinator under former Mayor Charmaine Tavares.

Her ongoing work with Hawaiian Electric to decarbonize the way we produce energy in the islands and assisting Maui to reach the goal of 100% of electricity from renewable energy by 2045, align with MMN’s mission.

Aside from work, Asiu enjoys spending time with her family.

Dr. Lorrin Pang is a graduate of the Punahou School and went on to attend Princeton University where he received his medical degree. He continued his education at Tulane University School of Medicine where he received his Master’s in Public Health.

Dr. Pang, a public health and preventive medicine physician, is a former consultant for the World Health Organization. He retired from the US Army and moved to Maui for his job as the state’s district health officer.

In his free time, Dr. Pang enjoys woodworking.

Rhiannon Tereari‘i graduated from William S. Richardson School of Law with certificates in a both

Native Hawaiian Rights Law and Environmental Law. She went on to work as a post-J.D. research and teaching fellow at Ka Huli Ao Center for Excellence in Native Hawaiian Law.

Prior to attending law school, Tereari‘i served as the Executive Director of Mālama Maui Nui, a member of the Maui County Cultural Resources Commission, the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council and the Steering Committee of Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows Leadership Program.

Mālama Maui Nui’s Board of Directors is a policy-making entity comprised of volunteers that meet regularly to guide the organization. The aforementioned board members were voted in by majority vote at the April, 2023 Board of Directors meeting.

For more information about Mālama Maui Nui, visit MMNui.org.