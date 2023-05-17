From left to right: Jennifer Villa, MD, Daniel Song, MD and Courtney Muraoka, OD have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. (PC: Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi)

Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi, the state’s largest multi-specialty medical group practice, welcomes three new doctors, including one on Maui and two on Oʻahu.

Jennifer Villa, MD, joins the behavioral health department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. Villa received her medical degree from McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

Villa completed her postdoctoral training in adult psychiatry at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island and was chief resident. She later served as a clinical assistant professor before becoming an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston.

Most recently, she served as the director of integrated psychiatry at the Reliant Medical Group, also in Boston. Villa is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Courtney Muraoka, OD, joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. Muraoka received her Doctor of Optometry from the Pacific University College of Optometry in Forest Grove, Oregon.

Most recently, she practiced at Leeward Eye Care, where she was the sole optometrist and managed clinic operations. Muraoka is a member of the American Optometric Association and has a Hawaiʻi Optometric license with therapeutic privileges.

Daniel Song, MD, joins the hospital medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the Texas A&M College of Medicine in College Station, Texas.

Song completed his residency at the Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia, where he was elected to the Resident Advisory Committee. Following his residency, Song worked as a hospitalist at the Inova Fairfax Hospital, and in 2020 he was appointed nocturnist medical director.

He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.