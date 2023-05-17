War Memorial to briefly close to the general public due to graduation events
War Memorial Complex’s stadium parking lot, Little League fields, tennis courts and pool will close ahead of Baldwin and Maui high school graduation ceremonies set for Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, at War Memorial’s stadium and track and field, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The following facilities will close to the general public starting noon Friday, May 19, through Saturday, May 20, due to graduation ceremonies. They will reopen to the public with regular hours starting Sunday, May 21.
- War Memorial Stadium parking lot
- War Memorial Little League Fields #1- 5
- War Memorial Tennis Courts
- Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool
Baldwin and Maui high school graduation ceremonies will be held at War Memorial Football Stadium and Satoki Yamamoto Track and Field on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, respectively. The football stadium and track and field will remain closed to the general public following graduation ceremonies due to facility upgrades.
For more information, contact the Parks Permit Office at 808-270-7389 or [email protected]