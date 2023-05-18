Maui News

Maui Police Department outlines four core objectives in newly released strategic plan

May 18, 2023, 8:27 AM HST
PC: Courtesy Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department outlined four core objectives in a newly released five-year strategic plan.  The plan covers the Fiscal years from 2023 to 2028, and aims to focus on: recruitment and retention, department operations, internal communication, and community relations.

This includes creating a more informative website, and better communicating the role of police in addressing issues like homelessness and abandoned vehicles.

Chief of Police John Pelletier said the plan will be used to measure progress and hold the department accountable to fulfill its responsibility to the community.

MPD’s core objectives:

  • Recruitment and Retention – MPD aims to improve recruitment and retention by establishing salaries or cost-of-living adjustments that match the cost of living and provide housing subsidies or assistance. Reclassify civilian staff positions to increase pay and create more internal paths for career advancement.
  • Department Operations – MPD will improve department operations by establishing set schedules in all districts and aims to provide subsidized vehicles – especially within our remote districts. Update department technology, including Record Management System software and analytic crime data to identify and address crime hotspots.
  • Internal Communication – MPD will improve internal communication by providing consistent, timely, and structured communication for all staff; and conduct regular sentiment surveys to identify issues.
  • Community Relations – MPD plans to create an informative and interactive website. By hosting public town hall and open house meetings, MPD will be able to better communicate the role of police in addressing issues like homelessness and abandoned vehicles.

    To view the department’s full strategic plan, click here.

    Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

