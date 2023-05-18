Maui Surf Forecast for May 18, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|5-7
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, short-period north-northeast swell will build today then decline Friday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning trade winds will increase east shore surf.
A mix of small southwest and south-southeast swell may produce inconsistent surf near seasonal average through Friday. Expect south shore surf to be at summertime background heights this weekend through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
