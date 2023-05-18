Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 5-7 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:12 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:29 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 08:45 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:11 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:39 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:05 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short-period north-northeast swell will build today then decline Friday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning trade winds will increase east shore surf.

A mix of small southwest and south-southeast swell may produce inconsistent surf near seasonal average through Friday. Expect south shore surf to be at summertime background heights this weekend through the middle of next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.