Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 18, 2023

May 18, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
5-7
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:12 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:29 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 08:45 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:11 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:39 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, short-period north-northeast swell will build today then decline Friday. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning trade winds will increase east shore surf. 


A mix of small southwest and south-southeast swell may produce inconsistent surf near seasonal average through Friday. Expect south shore surf to be at summertime background heights this weekend through the middle of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Resident Spots Snake Near Construction Zone In Pukalani Maui      2Driver In Hit And Run Crash In Waikapu Maui Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Injury      3Maui Police Seek Help In Locating Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants 2      4Five Honolulu Divers Cited For Fishing And Safety Violations      5Traffic Advisory Honoapiʻilani Accident At Waiko Road      6Three New Doctors Join Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi On Maui Oʻahu