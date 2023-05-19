Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2023

May 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:39 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:05 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 09:34 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:36 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:07 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, short-period north-northeast swell will steadily decline tonight through the day. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning strong trade winds will increase east shore surf. 


A mix of small south-southwest and south-southeast swell should produce inconsistent surf near the seasonal average through the weekend. Expect south shore surf to be at summertime background heights from Monday through the middle of next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 15-20mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 




