Maui Surf Forecast for May 19, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Numerous showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:58 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small, short-period north-northeast swell will steadily decline tonight through the day. Some of this swell will wrap into exposed eastern shores, but otherwise, east shore surf will be below May average as the nearby trade wind flow will be weaker than normal into Saturday. A small northwest swell is possible early next week, while returning strong trade winds will increase east shore surf.
A mix of small south-southwest and south-southeast swell should produce inconsistent surf near the seasonal average through the weekend. Expect south shore surf to be at summertime background heights from Monday through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 15-20mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com