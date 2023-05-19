The progress being made on construction of the new 4-level Wailuku Garage will be one of the updates shared during Wailuku Community Association’s public meeting on June 5th. Pictured: Aerial of parking facility taken earlier this month. (May 2023)

The Wailuku Community Association will host a public meeting to provide residents with the latest updates on ongoing and upcoming projects in Wailuku. The meeting will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at The Empanada Lady Restaurant and Lounge, located at 2119 West Vineyard Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a meet and greet time, and the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

This gathering will cover various topics that collectively contribute to the ongoing transformation of Wailuku, including:

Wailuku Town Street Improvements: Updates on utility lines work, installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Main St. & Church St., and upcoming traffic direction changes on Church St.

New Wailuku Garage: Updates on the construction of this 4-level parking facility, road access, and timeline for project's completion.

County's new PARK MAUI parking management program: Latest information on the pilot program launching this summer, the proposed parking locations in town and fees being proposed for residents and non-residents.

Wailuku Arts District: Updates on the Wailuku Arts District project, a testament to the town's commitment to promoting arts and culture.

Updates on the Wailuku Arts District project, a testament to the town’s commitment to promoting arts and culture. Hālau of ʻŌiwi Art: Updates on Wailuku’s first Hawaiian cultural center, its environmental assessment, funding status, and projected timeline.

The Hālau of ‘Ōiwi Art will be dedicated to the study, practice, celebration and perpetuation of Hula and various ‘ōiwi arts connected to Hula. Hear about the progress of this facility during WCA’s April 5th meeting. Pictured: Conceptual drawing by architect Ferraro Choi Associates.

Speakers will include Erin Wade, Senior Planner at the County of Maui; Brian Ige, Construction Manager at Dowling Co; and Kelly McHugh-White, Public Art Specialist at Small Town * Big Art.

Attendees will enjoy delicious empanadas provided by The Empanada Lady Restaurant & Lounge. Food and bar service will also be available for those interested.

To ensure proper seating, advanced reservations are required, email [email protected] no later than June 1. For questions or further information, contact Kristin Holmes at 808-283-1212. Attendees are advised that there will be limited onsite parking, and should plan ahead.

According to Kristin Holmes, WCA President, “As we celebrate Wailuku’s next chapter, our commitment is to ensure an engaged and well-informed community. This public meeting provides an opportunity for residents to stay updated and actively participate in the dynamic transformation of Wailuku.”