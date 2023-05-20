Registration is now available for Hawaiʻi Youth Symphonyʻs Pacific Music Institute summer program. (PC: Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony)

Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony is accepting registration to its Pacific Music Institute summer program, offering exceptional musical experiences for young musicians from Hawaiʻi and beyond.

Programs running July 8-16 include:

Strings Program (Solo and String Quartet and Symphony Orchestra)

Wind Ensemble

Jazz Intensive

An ʻukulele Workshop will be held July 10-15.

All classes will take place on the grounds of McKinley High School, located at 1039 S. King St. in Honolulu.

Students entering Grade 6 and up for strings and ʻukulele classes, and Grade 8 and up for wind and Jazz, will have the opportunity to learn from distinguished faculty, advance their skills, and make memories and friends.

Pacific Music Institute’s Orchestral Learning Alliance will be in full force for 2023—marking the 5th year of partnership with the National Orchestral Institute+Festival, bringing their artist faculty and teaching fellows to work alongside Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony faculty with students at the camp.















Under the stewardship of Joseph Stepec, Pacific Music Instituteʻs artistic director, the comprehensive music curriculum will include sectionals, rehearsals, masterclasses, performances and more.

Strings Program: Solo and String Quartet and Symphony Orchestra

New for Pacific Music Institute 2023, the Solo and String Quartet and Symphony Orchestra program will be combined into one cohesive Strings Program to offer students the best of performing in a string quartet and a large ensemble.

In addition to daily 90-minute quartet coachings, students will be assigned to either Symphony Orchestra or the Freestyle String Orchestra.

The Solo and String Quartet will be led by Program Director, Ignace “Iggy” Jang, Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by maestro Joe Stepec and National Orchestral Institute+Festival Director Richard Scerbo, and the Freestyle String Ensemble will be led by Duane Padilla.

The String Program is designed for students with at least four years of experience.

Strings Program faculty include:

Brady Anderson : cello; chamber music pedagogue

: cello; chamber music pedagogue Eugene Chukhlov : violin; faculty at The Crowden School

: violin; faculty at The Crowden School Shawn Conley : bass; studio artist; member Silkroad Ensemble and Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra The Knights; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: bass; studio artist; member Silkroad Ensemble and Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra The Knights; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Tim Daniels : oboe, English horn; previously held English horn and utility oboe chair, Kansas City Symphony

: oboe, English horn; previously held English horn and utility oboe chair, Kansas City Symphony Kathy Hafner : viola, violin; Honolulu-based educator

: viola, violin; Honolulu-based educator Holly Jenkins : violin, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

: violin, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Khullip Jeung : violin; faculty at the Juilliard School; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: violin; faculty at the Juilliard School; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Parry Karp : cello, Pro Arte Quartet

: cello, Pro Arte Quartet Clara Kim : violin; New York-based new music performer, chamber music artist, educator

: violin; New York-based new music performer, chamber music artist, educator Michael Lim : violin; orchestra director, Mid-Pacific Insitute; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: violin; orchestra director, Mid-Pacific Insitute; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Dr. Helen Liu : violin, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and Galliard String Quartet

: violin, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and Galliard String Quartet Zoe Martin-Doike : violin, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: violin, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Sorah Myung : violin, Pacific Symphony

: violin, Pacific Symphony Markus Osterlund : French horn, National Symphony Orchestra; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: French horn, National Symphony Orchestra; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Alexander Pena : viola; orchestra director at ‘Iolani School

: viola; orchestra director at ‘Iolani School Igor Veligan : viola; faculty at University of the Pacific

: viola; faculty at University of the Pacific Vicky Wang: cello; faculty at University of the Pacific

Wind Ensemble

Wind Ensemble offers students with at least two years of experience the opportunity to improve their musical skills and technique. Students will receive daily 90-minute instrument workshops and band rehearsals conducted by Associate Director of Bands, Dr. Adam Kehl.

Since Jazz rehearsals will occur before Wind Ensemble rehearsals, students can register for the intensive as well. Select students may also be invited to perform in the Symphony Orchestra- without an additional tuition fee- based on their application.

Wind Ensemble faculty include:

Susan Ochi-Onishi : oboe; Conductor, Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: oboe; Conductor, Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Ellie Rose : flute; performs regularly with Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Royal Hawaiian Band, and woodwind quintet, The 5 Eighth Notes

: flute; performs regularly with Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, Royal Hawaiian Band, and woodwind quintet, The 5 Eighth Notes Melanie Yukumoto : clarinet, previously second and bass clarinet position with Oregon Ballet Theatre; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: clarinet, previously second and bass clarinet position with Oregon Ballet Theatre; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Alex Hayashi : oboe; former faculty, Western Michigan University; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: oboe; former faculty, Western Michigan University; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Casey Tamanaha : trumpet; Royal Hawaiian Band; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: trumpet; Royal Hawaiian Band; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Marie Lickwar : French horn; faculty, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

: French horn; faculty, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Joseph Nakamoto : trombone; band and orchestra director at McKinley High School; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

: trombone; band and orchestra director at McKinley High School; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus Christopher Cabrera: percussion; Associate Principal Timpani & Section Percussion, Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra

Jazz Intensive

Under the direction of Dean Taba, the intensive will offer daily instruction in jazz theory, improvisation, ensemble playing, and performance techniques. Ideal candidates will have at least two years of experience on their instrument and will be placed in intermediate/advanced or beginner classes based on level of experience and instrumentation needs.

No prior jazz experience is required. In addition to the faculty below, other notable session musicians and local legends will provide guidance and mentorship throughout the program.

Jazz Intensive faculty include:

Dean Taba: Director Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony Jazz & Combo I; Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony alumnus

Steve Treseler: Seattle-based saxophonist and teaching artist

ʻUkulele Workshop

Welcoming to students of all levels who want to learn and improve their ʻukulele skills in a fun and supportive environment, the workshop offers both beginning and intermediate classes.

Workshop Faculty:

Kala’e Camarillo: recording artist and winner of Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year at the 2020 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards

Kamaka Camarillo: recording artist and music teacher at Kamehameha Schools Maui

“Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony and its Pacific Music Institute have been delivering enriching experiences to young people for decades, and with our expanding partnerships and continued community support, it only gets more exciting,” said Pacific Music Institute General Manager, Jeremy Lawi. “Showcasing incredible faculty and dynamic learning opportunities, and with more students from across Hawaiʻi and around the globe able to seamlessly join us again, PMI 2023 promises to deliver an unforgettable summer.”

In addition to the available programs above, Pacific Music Institute will host its Middle School All-State Band—an exemplary group of incoming 7th, 8th, and 9th grade students from various Hawaiʻi schools who have been chosen by their band director based on character, embodiment of school values, and technical musical ability.

An initiative focused on accessibility in partnership with the Oʻahu Band Directors Association and under the direction of conductor Wayne Fanning, the band creates a path for progression for nominated students at only a nominal cost to families, with funding provided in part through the generosity of Hawaiʻi Youth Symphony supporters.

For summer 2023, those traveling students entering and in high school can dorm at the Waterfront Lofts at Aloha Tower Marketplace by Hawaiʻi Pacific University. Located just a couple of miles from the Pacific Music Institute site, students will be provided with transportation to and from Pacific Music Institute activities.

Meals will be provided in campus dining halls which offer a variety of food choices for each meal of the day. Chaperones will supervise students while in the dormitories, with all campers residing on a single secured floor. For additional information on housing registration, visit www.pacificmusichi.org/accommodations.

Pacific Music Institute registration is due May 31. Students from Neighbor Island and Title I schools may be eligible for additional financial aid.

To enroll and learn more about Pacific Music Institute’s opportunities for every student this summer, visit:www.pacificmusichi.org