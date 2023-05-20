Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:07 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:41 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:23 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:59 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 04:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will be below seasonal average through much of the next week. Inconsistent pulses of south-southwest and south-southeast swell will produce surf just below seasonal average though the weekend, followed by mainly summertime background sized surf next week. A small, short- period north swell will fade tonight, with a tiny pulse of northwest swell possible late Sunday and Monday. As trade winds return, expect rough east shore to build Sunday and Monday but remain below seasonal average through the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.