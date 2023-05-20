Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 20, 2023

May 20, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
3-5
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:07 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:41 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:23 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:59 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 04:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will be below seasonal average through much of the next week. Inconsistent pulses of south-southwest and south-southeast swell will produce surf just below seasonal average though the weekend, followed by mainly summertime background sized surf next week. A small, short- period north swell will fade tonight, with a tiny pulse of northwest swell possible late Sunday and Monday. As trade winds return, expect rough east shore to build Sunday and Monday but remain below seasonal average through the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
