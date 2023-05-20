Maui Arts & Entertainment

Nā Hōkū award winners Eric Gilliom, Vince Esquire perform in Wailea, May 26

May 20, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire will perform at Ke Kani Hone O Wailea, an event to benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi. (File photo)

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire will perform live together at The Shops at Wailea’s complimentary concert, Ke Kani Hone O Wailea on Friday, May 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will take place in the Lower Valley Performance Area.

The concert will benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit organization committed to serving people with special needs through programs such as community outreach and providing assistance dogs. 

Musician, actor and comedian, Eric Gilliom, is a singer and guitarist for the legendary Mick Fleetwood & House of Rumours Band, a former Barefoot Native, and star of White Hawaiian.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Vince Esquire is a well-known ʻukulele master, playing lead for Kanekoa, as well as having played guitar for American rock group, Allman Brothers Band. Gilliom and Esquire will perform classic Hawaiian tunes, blues, funk and share stories from their rockstar careers. 

During the concert, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi. This includes an overview on the types of dogs that are available for assistance such as service, hospital facility, courthouse facility and therapy dogs.

“Our Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series serves to both entertain and enrich our guest experience with complimentary Hawaiian music and meaningful community,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies. “We are honored to partner with Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi for this month’s performance and help to spread awareness of the valuable services they offer.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, information on how to apply for an assistance dog, available programs for veterans and students, the professional training process the dogs go through, and ways to donate to the organization will be available. 

“Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi provides children and adults with disabilities professionally trained dogs that will increase their independence and enhance the quality of their lives,” said Mo Maurer, CEO of Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi. “We look forward to partnering with The Shops at Wailea for this special concert, and connecting with fellow shoppers and visitors about how we’re continuing to serve the community.”

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. featuring local artists and nonprofit organizations. The complimentary event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Resident Spots Snake Near Construction Zone In Pukalani Maui 2Maui Real Property Tax Sale Set For May 23 In Kihei 311 New Public Pre K Classrooms Underway Including Two On Maui 4Maui Police Seek Help In Locating Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants 2 5Utility Lines Down In Kahului Result In Road Closure Power Outages 6Driver In Hit And Run Crash In Waikapu Maui Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Injury