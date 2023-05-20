Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire will perform at Ke Kani Hone O Wailea, an event to benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi. (File photo)

Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire will perform live together at The Shops at Wailea’s complimentary concert, Ke Kani Hone O Wailea on Friday, May 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. The event will take place in the Lower Valley Performance Area.

The concert will benefit Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi, a nonprofit organization committed to serving people with special needs through programs such as community outreach and providing assistance dogs.

Musician, actor and comedian, Eric Gilliom, is a singer and guitarist for the legendary Mick Fleetwood & House of Rumours Band, a former Barefoot Native, and star of White Hawaiian.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Vince Esquire is a well-known ʻukulele master, playing lead for Kanekoa, as well as having played guitar for American rock group, Allman Brothers Band. Gilliom and Esquire will perform classic Hawaiian tunes, blues, funk and share stories from their rockstar careers.

During the concert, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi. This includes an overview on the types of dogs that are available for assistance such as service, hospital facility, courthouse facility and therapy dogs.

“Our Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series serves to both entertain and enrich our guest experience with complimentary Hawaiian music and meaningful community,” said Diana Whitt, general manager and vice president property management of The Festival Companies. “We are honored to partner with Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi for this month’s performance and help to spread awareness of the valuable services they offer.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition, information on how to apply for an assistance dog, available programs for veterans and students, the professional training process the dogs go through, and ways to donate to the organization will be available.

“Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi provides children and adults with disabilities professionally trained dogs that will increase their independence and enhance the quality of their lives,” said Mo Maurer, CEO of Assistance Dogs of Hawaiʻi. “We look forward to partnering with The Shops at Wailea for this special concert, and connecting with fellow shoppers and visitors about how we’re continuing to serve the community.”

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m. featuring local artists and nonprofit organizations. The complimentary event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit theshopsatwailea.com.