AMR Maui celebrates the accomplishments of team members and first responders throughout the industry this week as part of EMS week, happening May 21-27, 2023.

“Emergency care begins with the dedicated first responders that work day in and day out to provide care to the communities we serve,” said Mona Domingo Arcinas, Operations Manager for AMR in Maui County,

This year’s EMS Week theme is Where Emergency Care Begins.

The paramedics and EMTs at American Medical Response ambulance service of Maui County offer the following tips to improve safety in the community:

Prevent emergencies by using safety equipment such as safety belts and child car restraints and by making homes and workplaces safer from falls, poisons, unsecured guns, and other hazards. Take care of your body with proper diet, exercise, rest, and stress management to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Promptly call 9-1-1 whenever someone suffers a sudden serious illness or injury. Studies show that many people wait too long to call for help. After calling 9-1-1 answer all of the dispatcher’s questions and follow the dispatcher’s instructions. Stay on the line until the dispatcher says you can hang up. Make sure your house number or mailbox number is easy to read from the street or road by day and night so emergency responders are able to easily locate your residence. Learn lifesaving skills, including CPR and first aid.