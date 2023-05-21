Maui Activities

Special guests at Imua’s 2nd annual Butterfly Festival will include musicians, face painters, sculptors, furry animal friends, and more. (PC: Imua Family Services)

Imua Family Services, a local nonprofit, dedicated to empowering children and families to reach their full potential, hosts its 2nd annual Butterfly Festival.

The celebration is on Sat. May 27 from 4-8 p.m. at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden, located at 2471 Main St. in Wailuku.

The Butterfly Festival aims to bring families with young children together to partake in a day filled with joy, entertainment and meaningful connections.

Highlights of the Butterfly Festival include:

  • Live Music: Families will be treated to a lively children’s music performance by Uncle Wayne & the Howling Dogs Band, followed by an upbeat set by Shea Derrick and Full Flavor Band. 
  • Fun Activities: Participants can engage in an array of interactive activities, including the Little Critters petting area, big blue block play, face painting, Maui Classic Cruisers, and more.
  • Food Offerings: Attendees can savor a diverse selection of local food vendors and refreshments, including Maui Cookie Lab, Shaka Shave Ice, Outrigger Pizza, and Yellow Belly.
  • Glow in the Garden: As the sun sets on Wailuku, Imua Discovery Garden will light up with its first Glow in the Garden exhibit, featuring a juried show of illuminated art and sculptures from local artists organized by Small Town * Big Art.

“Our celebration symbolizes the incredible transformations that our children undergo with the support of our dedicated staff and community,” said Dean Wong, executive director at Imua Family Services. “We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of hope, resilience, and the boundless possibilities that lie within each child.”

Admission is $5 for the entire family. Registration is open at www.imuagarden.org/butterfly.

Shuttle service is available via the Da Artsy Bee, courtesy of Maui County. The shuttle will run continuously between the Maui Lani Safeway parking lot and the front gate of Imua Discovery Garden from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

See the shuttle schedule here: https://www.wailukulive.com/da-artsy-bee.

