The Maui County Council will consider the county’s fiscal year 2024 budget on first reading at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

“The proposed budget is the result of collaboration and insight from the administration, all nine councilmembers and the members of the public who have been helping us identify priorities,” said Council Chair Alice L. Lee who made the announcement. “As we take the final steps in the budget session, we continue to seek input from those we serve as we strive to responsibly invest in our communities.”

Tuesday’s council meeting will also serve as a public hearing on Bill 22, CD1 (2023), which proposes over $1 billion in appropriations for public services. Lee said the bill also seeks to do so while reducing real property tax rates on homes valued at $3 million.

Additional meetings are planned thorough the week to including the following schedule:

Wednesday, May 24, 1:30 p.m. : The Disaster, Resilience and International Affairs Committee will review the county’s climate-change plans.

: The Disaster, Resilience and International Affairs Committee will review the county’s climate-change plans. Friday, May 26, 9 a.m. : The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will review longstanding capital-improvement projects

: The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will review longstanding capital-improvement projects Friday, May 26, 1:30 p.m.: The Water and Infrastructure Committee will review a bill to rename Puamana Park to Waiahiokole Burial Preserve.

The current version of Bill 22 is the result of the Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee’s reviewing and revising the proposed budget submitted by Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. two months ago. According to Lee, the committee held daily meetings throughout April, including in-person evening sessions throughout the county’s various residency areas.

The budget committee “prioritized fiscal responsibility” while it also recognized the need to solidify the county workforce “by encouraging the filling of vacancies and supporting efforts to retain employees,” according to Committee Report 23-34, which recommends passage of Bill 22.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

Legislation and other supporting documents are also accessible via the meeting agendas. For more information, call the Office of Council Services 808-270-7838.