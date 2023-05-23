Maui News

Flags lowered in honor of late State Senator Sam Slom

May 23, 2023, 8:23 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Courtesy file images

 Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff in honor of the late State Senator Sam Slom, longtime state legislator, who died Sunday following an illness.

“Sam dedicated some 20 years to representing East Honolulu and was a vocal member of the Republican Party and a longtime strong voice for small business,” said Governor Green. “Sam was a good friend.”

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement on Slom’s passing saying, “An economist and longtime legislator, Senator Slom was a strong and consistent conservative voice who earned the respect of many. He will be remembered for his devotion to public service and to Hawai‘i.  My condolences and aloha go to Senator Slom’s ʻohana.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi State Senate also issued a statement on the passing of former Senate Minority Leader Sam Slom: “The Hawaiʻi State Senate extends its condolences and aloha to the ʻohana of former Senate Minority Leader Sam Slom. In his two-decade tenure at the Senate, former Senate Minority Leader Slom displayed firm convictions with every vote he took, bill he wrote, and neighbor he helped. He leaves a lasting legacy of dedication to public service and the people of East Oʻahu.”

Flags will be lowered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately, until sunset on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Slom was 81 years old. Funeral arrangements are pending.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2023 210 Maui County Students Awarded 1k Each By The Josh And Souk Jerman Foundation 3Hawaiian Airlines Launches Nonstop Weekly Flights Between Hawaii And The Cook Islands 4Kihei Charter School Nearly Doubles Graduating Class Numbers 5Maui Chili Chili Oil Turns Up The Spice Selected For Mana Up Accelerator 6Grand Taste And Inaugural Grand Dessert At Maui Agfest 4 H Livestock Fair