Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff in honor of the late State Senator Sam Slom, longtime state legislator, who died Sunday following an illness.

“Sam dedicated some 20 years to representing East Honolulu and was a vocal member of the Republican Party and a longtime strong voice for small business,” said Governor Green. “Sam was a good friend.”

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement on Slom’s passing saying, “An economist and longtime legislator, Senator Slom was a strong and consistent conservative voice who earned the respect of many. He will be remembered for his devotion to public service and to Hawai‘i. My condolences and aloha go to Senator Slom’s ʻohana.”

The Hawaiʻi State Senate also issued a statement on the passing of former Senate Minority Leader Sam Slom: “The Hawaiʻi State Senate extends its condolences and aloha to the ʻohana of former Senate Minority Leader Sam Slom. In his two-decade tenure at the Senate, former Senate Minority Leader Slom displayed firm convictions with every vote he took, bill he wrote, and neighbor he helped. He leaves a lasting legacy of dedication to public service and the people of East Oʻahu.”

Flags will be lowered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately, until sunset on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Slom was 81 years old. Funeral arrangements are pending.