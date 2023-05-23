Visitor education signage at Kahului Airport on Maui. PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, the state agency responsible for managing tourism in Hawaiʻi, awarded three contracts to advance progress toward regenerative tourism through destination management and visitor education.

The awards include the following:

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement was awarded a contract for Support Services for Destination Stewardship. The new contract, worth $27,141,457 for the initial 2.5 year term with an option for two one-year extensions, is scheduled to begin on June 20, 2023.

The contract seeks a suite of services including post-arrival visitor education; administrative support for HTA community programs like Aloha ʻĀina, Kūkulu Ola, and Community Enrichment; technical assistance and capacity building for community organizations and local businesses; and technology-enabled solutions to manage tourism hotspots.

The Hawaiʻi Visitors & Convention Bureau will continue its work under a contract for Destination Brand Management & Marketing Services in the United States. The new contract, worth $38,350,000 for the initial 2.5 year term with an option for one two-year extension, is scheduled to begin on June 22, 2023.

This includes brand management and marketing services in the US, Hawai‘i’s largest visitor source market. The solicitation calls for a pre-arrival communications program to educate visitors with specific information about safe, respectful, and mindful travel. In 2022, visitors from the United States spent $16.2 billion in Hawaiʻi, an average $231 per visitor per day.

VoX International was awarded the HTA’s Contact to continue work providing Destination Brand Management & Marketing Services in Canada. The new contract, worth $2,400,000 million for the initial 2.5 year term with an option for one two-year extension, is scheduled to begin on June 30, 2023.

Under the contract, VoX will educate Canadian visitors about traveling mindfully and respectfully while supporting Hawai‘i’s communities. Focus will also be placed on driving visitor spending into Hawai‘i-based businesses as a means to support a healthy economy, and promoting festivals and events, agritourism programs, and voluntourism activities. In 2022, visitors from Canada spent $928.2 million in Hawaiʻi, an average $188 per visitor per day.

In alignment with HTA’s guiding principle of Mālama Ku‘u Home (caring for our beloved home), its 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, and the community-driven Destination Management Action Plans being implemented on each island, the contractors’ work will advance a regenerative model of tourism for Hawai‘i. Work performance will be measured against HTA’s Key Performance Indicators with an emphasis on strengthening resident sentiment.

“HTA would like to thank all offerors for submitting their proposals, and to the respective evaluation committees whose members brought a high level of professionalism and expertise to this review process. Additionally, my gratitude is extended to our HTA staff for their dedication and commitment in advancing the best interests of the Hawaiʻi visitor industry and the wellbeing of our local communities statewide,” said John De Fries, HTA’s president & chief executive officer.

“These three awards are made possible by a collaborative effort between the state Administration and the Legislature to secure funding for HTA, which we deeply appreciate. For now, it is appropriate to reserve further comment until we have completed these active procurement processes.”

Contract terms, conditions, and amounts are subject to final negotiations with HTA and the availability of funds. The state procurement process allows for a period of protest that will expire no later than June 14, after which contracts may be finalized.