Maui Huliau’s youth film festival returns to Imua Discovery Garden, May 28

May 23, 2023, 12:29 PM HST
Spring break program filming at Olowalu. PC: Maui Huliau.
Maui Huliau Foundation, an environmental education nonprofit serving Maui’s youth, will host their annual Huliau Youth Environmental Film Festival at the Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku on Sunday, May 29 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This outdoor showing will feature nine short environmental films created by Maui students from various schools over the past school year.

“This year, in addition to our regular after school program, we offered a condensed spring break program and also worked in schools on student film projects,” said Malia Cahill, Executive Director of Maui Huliau Foundation. “So this year’s showing includes films from multiple programs which cover a wide range of issues that affect Maui Nui’s environment and residents.”

Advance reservations must be made on the Maui Huliau website along with a donation of any amount in support of their filmmaking programs.

The showing will take place outdoors in the garden and guests can bring their own blanket or chairs. No alcohol or large coolers allowed. Popcorn and baked goods will be available for purchase. A festival program, parking map, and more information can be found online.

Maui Huliau Foundation, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that promotes environmental literacy and leadership among Maui youth ages 12-18. The Huliau Environmental Filmmaking Club is their longest running program.

In the past 13 years, the program has produced hundreds of student films, which have been selected over 180 times by national and international film festivals. Maui Huliau is also hosting youth programs and teacher PDE3 courses this summer. Details HERE.

