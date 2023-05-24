Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:14 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 06:36 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small long period south to southwest swell (200-220 degree) will keep small surf heights along south facing shores into the weekend. Moderate trade winds will maintain small surf along east facing shores into Friday.

North and west facing shores will see nearly flat conditions into Sunday, with a small long period northwest (310 degree) swell arriving by Sunday night producing a slight bump in surf heights lasting into Monday before fading away on Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.