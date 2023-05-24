Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:14 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 06:36 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small long period south to southwest swell (200-220 degree) will keep small surf heights along south facing shores into the weekend. Moderate trade winds will maintain small surf along east facing shores into Friday. 


North and west facing shores will see nearly flat conditions into Sunday, with a small long period northwest (310 degree) swell arriving by Sunday night producing a slight bump in surf heights lasting into Monday before fading away on Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




