The 2023 Maui Film Festival STARDUST CINEMA

The 2023 Maui Film Festival presents STARDUST CINEMA, June 28 to July 2, 2023.

Enjoy five engaging nights with 16 Maui Film Premieres, surprise titles, several short films, and nightly festivities which may include an eclectic mix of live music, Kahiko style hula, and tributes.

All events take place under the stars at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the program each night starts at 5:45 p.m.

Discounted five-night passes are on sale now for *$150 (plus applicable fees). *The price will increase on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets are sold by phone only by calling the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Per-night tickets are $36/night (plus applicable fees). These tickets are sold online only Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. The MACC Box Office will open for Stardust Cinema window sales ONLY and for will call starting at noon on film festival days.

All seating is general admission. Patrons need to bring a low-back beach chair or blanket for the A&B Amphitheater lawn. Limited bleacher seating will be available in the back of the amphitheater. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Both will be available for purchase on site.

Visit the Stardust Cinema website for more event information.

For more details on the full Festival program including any late schedule changes and special award presentations, go to the Maui Film Festival website.