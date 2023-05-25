Maui Arts & Entertainment

2023 Maui Film Festival STARDUST CINEMA

May 25, 2023, 7:25 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The 2023 Maui Film Festival STARDUST CINEMA

The 2023 Maui Film Festival presents STARDUST CINEMA, June 28 to July 2, 2023.

Enjoy five engaging nights with 16 Maui Film Premieres, surprise titles, several short films, and nightly festivities which may include an eclectic mix of live music, Kahiko style hula, and tributes.

All events take place under the stars at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater & Yokouchi Pavilion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the program each night starts at 5:45 p.m.

Discounted five-night passes are on sale now for *$150 (plus applicable fees). *The price will increase on Wednesday, June 14. Tickets are sold by phone only by calling the MACC Box Office at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Per-night tickets are $36/night (plus applicable fees). These tickets are sold online only Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. The MACC Box Office will open for Stardust Cinema window sales ONLY and for will call starting at noon on film festival days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All seating is general admission. Patrons need to bring a low-back beach chair or blanket for the A&B Amphitheater lawn. Limited bleacher seating will be available in the back of the amphitheater. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Both will be available for purchase on site. 

Visit the Stardust Cinema website for more event information.

For more details on the full Festival program including any late schedule changes and special award presentations, go to the Maui Film Festival website.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 2Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 3Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay 4Groundbreaking Of Infrastructure For Planned Puʻunani Subdivision Provides Hope For Maui Dhhl Waitlist Beneficiaries 5Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship 6Wailuku Brush Fire On Mahalani Street Burns 1 4 Acre