Maui News

Julia Golding named Hawaiʻi Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year

May 25, 2023, 9:41 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

As the performing arts director, Julia Golding has brought several new initiatives to the school, including musical theater productions involving students from all grade levels, a festival of lessons and carols, and a Mardi Gras marching band. (PC: St. Anthony School )

Julia Golding, a teacher and performing arts director at St. Anthony School in Wailuku, was honored as the Hawaiʻi Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year. Golding was selected from all teachers nominated in the state.

In addition to the award, Golding received $1,000 from Chaminade University and John C. and Mary Lou Brogan. St. Anthony School also received $1,000 from the Augustine Educational Foundation to be used for professional development.

Golding began working with students from all grade levels K-12 at St. Anthony School in the 2021-2022 school year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to teaching music and directing the St. Anthony School band and choir, Golding has brought several new initiatives to the school. This includes musical theater productions involving students from all grade levels, a festival of lessons and carols, and a Mardi Gras marching band.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 2Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 3Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay 4Groundbreaking Of Infrastructure For Planned Puʻunani Subdivision Provides Hope For Maui Dhhl Waitlist Beneficiaries 5Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship 6Wailuku Brush Fire On Mahalani Street Burns 1 4 Acre