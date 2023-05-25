As the performing arts director, Julia Golding has brought several new initiatives to the school, including musical theater productions involving students from all grade levels, a festival of lessons and carols, and a Mardi Gras marching band. (PC: St. Anthony School )

Julia Golding, a teacher and performing arts director at St. Anthony School in Wailuku, was honored as the Hawaiʻi Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year. Golding was selected from all teachers nominated in the state.

In addition to the award, Golding received $1,000 from Chaminade University and John C. and Mary Lou Brogan. St. Anthony School also received $1,000 from the Augustine Educational Foundation to be used for professional development.

Golding began working with students from all grade levels K-12 at St. Anthony School in the 2021-2022 school year.

In addition to teaching music and directing the St. Anthony School band and choir, Golding has brought several new initiatives to the school. This includes musical theater productions involving students from all grade levels, a festival of lessons and carols, and a Mardi Gras marching band.