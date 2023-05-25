Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 25, 2023

May 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:34 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small long period south to southwest swells (180-220 degree) will keep surf heights around the summer average along south facing shores through the week. Surf will slightly drop over the weekend, but will likely increase early next week as a new south-southwest (210 degree) swell arrives around Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain near average and steadily decrease Friday into the weekend as the trade winds weaken. 


North facing shores will see nearly flat conditions into Saturday, with a small long period northwest (310 degree) swell Sunday into Sunday night producing a slight bump in surf heights through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
