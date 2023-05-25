Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:34 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:39 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small long period south to southwest swells (180-220 degree) will keep surf heights around the summer average along south facing shores through the week. Surf will slightly drop over the weekend, but will likely increase early next week as a new south-southwest (210 degree) swell arrives around Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain near average and steadily decrease Friday into the weekend as the trade winds weaken.

North facing shores will see nearly flat conditions into Saturday, with a small long period northwest (310 degree) swell Sunday into Sunday night producing a slight bump in surf heights through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.