Jesse Diaz (from left), a former BEST client who has been employed by Valley Isle Fencing for 17 years; Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Bishop Pahia, who leads MEO’s BEST program; and Arthur “Bobo” Leal, owner of Valley Isle Fencing, pose for a photo at the Construction Industry of Maui’s scholarship event on Wednesday at Fuego Argentinean Steakhouse.

Bishop Pahia, who leads MEO’s BEST program, holds a $3,500 check to the nonprofit from the Construction Industry of Maui. He is pictured with CIM Board Member Josh Berlien of Berlien Consulting, LLC.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s program that assists individuals released from jail and prison by helping them to reintegrate into society, received $4,550 donations from the Construction Industry of Maui and three other attendees of the group’s scholarship banquet Wednesday.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce trade council made the presentation of a $3,500 check to CEO Debbie Cabebe and Bishop Pahia, who leads MEO’s Being Empowered and Safe Together (BEST) program, Wednesday evening at the Bob Poulson Scholarship Banquet. This is the third straight year CIM has made a donation to MEO with this year’s gift the largest to date.

The BEST program also received donations at the event from Valley Isle Fencing, $500; Robert E. Stoner, $300; and Kahului Carpet & Drapery, $250.

The BEST program provides support services and training to prepare inmates for a successful return to the community. Clients face many barriers upon release with BEST helping recently released inmates with basic needs, including identification, clothing and housing. Longer term, BEST connects clients with substance abuse treatment, training and employment.

The construction industry and BEST have partnered and produced win-win success stories for many years, according to organization leaders.

“I met some BEST clients at the gathering that are hardworking and key members of construction crews,” said CEO Debbie Cabebe, who attended the event. “The building industry has been a strong partner with BEST, and we see the gift from the Construction Industry of Maui and their members as an affirmation of the value of that partnership. MEO is so grateful for the generous donations.”

The Construction Industry of Maui is a trade council of the Maui Chamber of Commerce and operates as an independent association under the Chamber.

For more information about BEST, call 808-249-2970.