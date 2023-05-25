2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

Tournament officials and representatives from Sentry Insurance announced today that more than a dozen Maui nonprofit organizations benefitted from the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which surpassed $650,000 in yearly generated funds.

Sentry Insurance Chairman of the Board, President and CEO Pete McPartland, joined by Sentry Tournament of Champions officials, nonprofit representatives and volunteers announced that $694,705 was distributed to local community organizations during a reception hosted at Ka Lima O Maui, one of the tournament’s official beneficiaries.

“It’s an honor to be part of an event that not only showcases world-class golf but also makes a real difference in the Maui community,” said Pete McPartland, Chairman of Board, President and CEO of Sentry in a news release. “Sentry remains committed to initiatives that uplift and support the Maui community, creating a positive and lasting impact that extends well beyond the tournament.”

With this year’s donation, which surpasses the 2022 charitable impact number by more than $50,000 and now marks the largest charitable impact figure raised for the local community to date, the tournament has generated more than $8.5 million for island charities since it moved to Maui in 1999.

“This charitable donation not only celebrates the different groups we work with in the community but demonstrates the positive difference the Sentry Tournament of Champions makes on the island,” said Max Novena, executive director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. “This event has such a profound impact, and through the commitment of Sentry Insurance, our players, fans, sponsors, volunteers and The Plantation Course at Kapalua, we are able to help continue to support the Maui community in so many important ways throughout the year.”

The designated beneficiaries of the 2023 event were:

Boy Scouts of America

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center

Hale Makua Health Services

J. Walter Cameron Center

Ka Lima O Maui

Lahainaluna High School Foundation

Lahaina Jr. Golf

As part of their relationship with the tournament, these designated beneficiaries assisted in providing volunteers, donating equipment and supplies, and much more.

The tournament also donated to Friends of the Pu’u Kukui Watershed Preserve to help support their important environmental work that benefits all of Maui.

Additional local nonprofits also benefitted from the tournament including: First Tee of Maui, Hawaii State Jr. Golf Association, Maui Junior Golf, Maui United Way, Whale Trust, Hui O Wa’a Kaulua, University of Hawaii-Maui College, Imua Family Services, Kumulani Chapel, Maui Health Foundation, Maui Striker Soccer Club, and Maui Preparatory Academy.

As a thank you to Chris Berman, who lives on Maui for much of the year, for his assistance in promoting the Sentry Tournament of Champions, donations were also made to the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Waterbury, Connecticut – a favorite charity of Berman’s late wife.

The overall $694,705 donation included $25,000 in scholarships awarded by Sentry as part of its ongoing scholarship program for Maui public high school students who attended the University of Hawaii and its affiliated Community Colleges. Currently there are 11 students on scholarship as part of the Sentry Scholars program. When fully implemented, the program will award 12 scholarships annually to local students.

Sentry’s support of the “Aloha Friday” tournament tradition, which celebrated its fifth year, helped grow the overall charitable impact number. During Aloha Friday, PGA TOUR players can earn additional charitable dollars for on-island charities, contributed by Sentry Insurance Foundation, by wearing Aloha print hats, shirts, pants or shoes.

As the PGA TOUR’s season-opening event in 2024, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will feature one of the most accomplished fields in golf contested at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR. For more information about the 2024 event, visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.