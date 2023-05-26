Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 08:30 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:10 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.8 feet 09:56 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 01:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small, medium period south to southwest swells (180-230 degree) will keep south-facing shore surf heights near or slightly under summer averages (around 5 feet) through Saturday. Surf will drop slightly late Saturday, but will likely increase by Sunday afternoon with the next small, yet slightly higher period south southwest (200-220 degree) swell arrival. Latest American Samoa buoy observations suggest that this early week swell will come in around 3 feet and produce near to slightly above summertime average south surf Sunday into early Monday. East chop will steadily decrease later today and through the weekend in response to weakening trades. North-facing shores will experience nearly flat conditions into Sunday. A small, long period west northwest (300 degree) swell Sunday into Sunday night will produce a slight bump in north and west-facing shore surf through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
