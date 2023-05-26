Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:39 AM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 08:30 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:10 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.8 feet 09:56 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small, medium period south to southwest swells (180-230 degree) will keep south-facing shore surf heights near or slightly under summer averages (around 5 feet) through Saturday. Surf will drop slightly late Saturday, but will likely increase by Sunday afternoon with the next small, yet slightly higher period south southwest (200-220 degree) swell arrival. Latest American Samoa buoy observations suggest that this early week swell will come in around 3 feet and produce near to slightly above summertime average south surf Sunday into early Monday. East chop will steadily decrease later today and through the weekend in response to weakening trades. North-facing shores will experience nearly flat conditions into Sunday. A small, long period west northwest (300 degree) swell Sunday into Sunday night will produce a slight bump in north and west-facing shore surf through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.