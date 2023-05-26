As Hawaiʻi heads into another hurricane season, the American Red Cross is urging the public to prepare in advance.

The 2023 hurricane season is set to be busier than has been seen in the islands for several years. For the 2023 season, NOAA is predicting 4 to 7 tropical cyclones for the Central Pacific hurricane region. A near-normal season has 4 or 5 tropical cyclones, which include tropical depressions, tropical storms, and hurricanes.

To deal with this, the Red Cross is looking for new volunteers to help with sheltering and disaster relief work.

“We are now seeing the impact of Typhoon Mawar on Guam and it is a powerful reminder that only a single storm can cause severe devastation,” Red Cross leaders said.

The organization suggests three steps to stay prepared: 1) Get a kit; 2) Make a plan; 3) Be informed. Learn more about these steps by visiting www.redcross.org/hawaii.

The Hawaiʻi Red Cross works to provide relief for those whose lives have been torn apart by disasters. They are able to do this thanks to dedicated volunteers who are willing to help shelter their neighbors through a disaster. Volunteers should be at least 18 years old, willing to train, and ready to work with a diverse group of community members seeking assistance. Visit www.redcross.org/volunteer to learn more about available roles and begin the registration process.