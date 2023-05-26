Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce file photo from 2022.

The Maui Chamber of Commerce is now accepting Product Vendor and Food Truck Vendor applications for the 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. The 10th Annual event will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 3 and 4, 2023.

Presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce, this two-day event is the largest products show in Maui County. This event was created to showcase local businesses who produce “Made in Maui County” products and provide opportunities for participating vendors to meet with prospective retailers and wholesalers and connect with new customers.

Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce file photo from 2022.

The event is supported by the County of Maui and Office of Economic Development with Hawaiian Airlines as the Title Sponsor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We were thrilled to be back in person with a successful event in 2022 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. The community’s enthusiasm and energy were electric, and we received an abundance of positive comments by people who were ecstatic to be at the live event,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “With 2023 being the celebration of our 10th anniversary, we look forward to delighting the crowd with new and exciting elements.”

The applications are online and product vendors are asked to include pictures of products, packaging, videos, and details of the manufacturing process. The event is a juried show and vendors are encouraged to be thorough and include details to ensure they meet the vendor qualifications.

Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. PC: Maui Chamber of Commerce file photo from 2022.

Vendors should visit MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com to apply. All online vendor applications are due no later than July 21, 2023 by 4:30 p.m. We have been receiving calls so we encourage vendors to apply early.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Product Vendor and Food Truck Information Packets and digital applications, with step-by-step instructions, are available to assist you with the process and can be found at MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

For further event information, email [email protected] or call 808-244-

0081.