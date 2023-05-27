The 17th annual Wa‘a Kiakahi will take place June 2 to 4 at Kā’anapali Beach. (File photo)

The 17th annual Wa‘a Kiakahi, a legendary Ancient Hawaiian Canoe Festival, will take place June 2 to 4 on the shores of Ka’anapali Beach.

The race welcomes six six-member crews from all islands to share with the public the history and proficiency of traditional Hawaiian sailing canoes.

This three-day event features traditional ceremonies, sailing canoe rides and educational talks about celestial navigation and water skills. This event is conducted in the same mode as ancient Hawaiians: sailors will not make crew changes, and they will travel every channel connecting the Hawaiian Islands.

Event Schedule:

June 2

11:30 a.m. Race start from Kahului Harbor. Crews race approximately 27 miles to Kāʻanapali.

2:30–3 p.m. Race completion at Kā’anapali Beach Hotel, Kā‘anapali Beach. Arrival of sailing canoes with a traditional Hawaiian welcome ceremony. Arrival time dependent on weather and sea conditions.

June 3

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Free sailing canoe rides for all ages (weather and sea conditions permitting), “talk story” opportunities with race team members, and demonstrations, all happening in front of Kā’anapali Beach Hotel.

June 4

7:45 a.m. A traditional Hawaiian farewell ceremony will take place followed by the race start from Kā‘anapali Beach at 8 a.m. Crews will race from Kā‘anapali to Waimānalo, Oʻahu, approximately 72 miles.