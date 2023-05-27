Molokaʻi Auto Parts grant recipients were joined by American Savings Bank and Fiserv representatives at the award ceremony event on May 24 and received a certificate for their accomplishments. (PC: American Savings Bank)

Molokaʻi Auto Parts, an automotive supply store serving the Molokaʻi community for nearly four years, was selected as the distinguished recipient of a $10,000 grant. American Savings Bank, in collaboration with Fiserv, Inc., awarded the grant as part of the Fiserv Back2Business program.

Molokaʻi Auto Parts was selected for this grant based on its remarkable business and community contributions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and providing additional financial resources can help ensure they continue to succeed in today’s challenging economy,” said Dani Aiu, executive vice president, commercial banking. “The Back2Business grant recognizes Molokaʻi Auto Parts’ invaluable contributions to the community and will provide more resources for growth, helping to support a stronger, thriving Hawaiʻi.”

Molokaʻi Auto Parts was selected from a competitive pool of applicants due to its exceptional commitment to customer service and crucial role in serving the automotive needs of the Molokaʻi community. (PC: American Savings Bank)

The Back2Business program is a $50 million commitment to support minority-owned small businesses through grants, coaching and access to technology and networking opportunities. Since 2020, Back2Business has awarded more than 1,600 grants to businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, LGBTQ+ and ethnically diverse individuals in the United States and United Kingdom.

“American Savings Bank and Fiserv share a commitment to giving back with a focus on enhancing the future of communities where we have a presence,” said Neil Wilcox, head of corporate social responsibility at Fiserv. “We are honored to partner with the bank to recognize Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and award a Back2Business grant to Molokai Auto Parts, which will also receive a technology makeover with our Clover point of sale and business management system specifically designed to meet the needs of small businesses.”

“We are honored and excited to receive the Back2Business grant from American Savings Bank and Fiserv,” said Lani Ozaki, owner of Molokaʻi Auto Parts. “The pandemic impacted us in significant ways, from supply chain issues that presented challenges with supplying much-needed products to the island to a dangerous drop in revenue, however, that did not deter us from finding ways to continue giving back to our customers and the community.”

“This grant will allow us to enhance our inventory and upgrade technology, ultimately enhancing the customer experience and drive growth,” Ozaki added.

As a Back2Business grant award recipient, Molokaʻi Auto Parts will receive access to resources, including free small business coaching and community partnerships.