Hawaiʻi businesses interested in participating in the 95th Tokyo International Gift Show are invited to a free informational webinar presented by the Maui Food Technology Center on May 31 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Tokyo International Gift Show is the largest trade show in Japan, attracting approximately­­ 3,000 exhibitors and nearly 200,000 wholesalers, dealers and manufacturers from around the world. This year’s event will be held at Tokyo Big Sight Sept. 6-8.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Business and Economic Development will sponsor the Hawaiʻi Pavilion at the Tokyo International Gift Show. The types of products featured are home decoration, crafts, clocks and watches, clothing and textiles, party, decorations, handbags, jewelry, food and more.

Maui Food Technology Center, with the support of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, is seeking interested and qualified Maui companies to participate in the show. While participantsʻ onsite presence is encouraged during, it is not a requirement.

Maui Food Technology Center will handle logistics, including booth design, setup, staffing, and dismantling. Maui Food Technology Center will also provide a translator.

The May 31 webinar will cover what to expect at the Tokyo International Gift Show, requirements for participating businesses, and the forms companies will need to complete. Submission of questions prior to the webinar is also encouraged.

Neal Arakaki, Jaxie Corporation president, is the featured speaker for the webinar. Arakaki is an experienced contractor handling promotional projects for the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business and Economic Development and the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture domestically and internationally. He has assisted more than 40 Hawaiʻi companies in developing export systems to Japan.

To register for the free May 31 Tokyo International Gift Show webinar, visit mauifoodtechnology.org/webinars.

(PC: Maui Food Technology Center)

For inquiries, contact Maui Food Technology Center at [email protected] or call 888-948-MFTC (6382).

The May 31 webinar is supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.