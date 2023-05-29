Maui Arts & Entertainment

Thunderstorm Artis. PC: courtesy

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua welcomes singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Thunderstorm Artis to its Kapalua Concert Series lineup. Artis will perform at the resort’s newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  

“We are thrilled to welcome Thunderstorm Artis to Kapalua,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “His vibrant musical talents set in our intimate concert showcase will create a magical evening for our guests.”  

Live music at Alaloa Lounge. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

“Artis is devoted to making music that strengthens the heart and awakens the soul,” according to the announcement.

He grew up on Oʻahu into a musical family and started playing drums at age nine, later taking up piano, guitar, and harmonica. He has toured with Train and Jack Johnson and shared the stage with legends like Booker T. Jones.

Artis emerged as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020, in addition to becoming a mainstay at Wanderlust festivals throughout North America. 

The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Alaloa Lounge boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine. Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge. Valet parking is complimentary. 

Sushi at the Alaloa Lounge. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

