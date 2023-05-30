Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south southwest swell appears to have peaked and is expected to hold surf heights around the summer average (5 feet) today before gradually subsiding tomorrow. Background surf is expected along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small, long- period south- southwest swell will arrive this weekend providing a slight increase in surf heights. A small south- southeast (160-170 degree) swell is possible early next week.
Near to just below average choppy surf along east facing shores should hold through most of the week. Surf is expected to drop well below average over the weekend.
The current small west-northwest swell will provide a slight boost in surf heights along most exposed north and west facing shores today. This swell will fade overnight into tomorrow. Expect small, background summertime surf along north facing shores from tomorrow through next weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com