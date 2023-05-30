Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:32 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 05:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:01 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 05:50 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south southwest swell appears to have peaked and is expected to hold surf heights around the summer average (5 feet) today before gradually subsiding tomorrow. Background surf is expected along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small, long- period south- southwest swell will arrive this weekend providing a slight increase in surf heights. A small south- southeast (160-170 degree) swell is possible early next week.

Near to just below average choppy surf along east facing shores should hold through most of the week. Surf is expected to drop well below average over the weekend.

The current small west-northwest swell will provide a slight boost in surf heights along most exposed north and west facing shores today. This swell will fade overnight into tomorrow. Expect small, background summertime surf along north facing shores from tomorrow through next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.