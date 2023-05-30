Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 30, 2023

May 30, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 12:32 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:01 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 05:50 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 01:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south southwest swell appears to have peaked and is expected to hold surf heights around the summer average (5 feet) today before gradually subsiding tomorrow. Background surf is expected along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small, long- period south- southwest swell will arrive this weekend providing a slight increase in surf heights. A small south- southeast (160-170 degree) swell is possible early next week. 


Near to just below average choppy surf along east facing shores should hold through most of the week. Surf is expected to drop well below average over the weekend. 


The current small west-northwest swell will provide a slight boost in surf heights along most exposed north and west facing shores today. This swell will fade overnight into tomorrow. Expect small, background summertime surf along north facing shores from tomorrow through next weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
