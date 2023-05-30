









A solemn Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao on Monday.

The event, hosted by the Maui County Veterans Council, included a tribute from Mayor Richard Bissen to the men and women of the armed forces for their commitment to serve. The tribute also honored fallen veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Here on hallowed ground, we are reminded of the cost of freedom in our great nation and the enormity of the sacrifices our brave men and women made with honor when they answered the call of duty. Those who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may know freedom deserve to be honored today and every day,” said Mayor Bissen in his remarks during the program. The comments were shared in a social media post released by the County of Maui.

Mayor Bissen also spoke of his parents who both served in the Army and noted his father’s 25 years of service. “My parents, beloved role models for my three sisters and I, lived their lives with dedication, honor and duty. As did all who are honored today,” he said.