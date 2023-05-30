Central Maui Regional Sports Complex. PC: file County of Maui.

The county’s Department of Parks and Recreation is rolling out a countywide survey starting Thursday, June 1, to assess park and recreation use, preferences and needs. Responses will help guide the department in managing and developing parks, facilities and recreation programs.

Administered by Anthology Marketing Group in Honolulu, the survey is voluntary, confidential and anonymous for respondents.

“The survey will provide quantitative information about how residents are using our parks, facilities and programs and how we can better serve our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Patrick M. McCall said.

Starting June 1, Maui County households will be randomly offered an invitation to complete the survey.

Invitations may come via US Postal Service mail, telephone or online from Anthology. If residents would like to confirm the validity of the survey received by mail, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation or Anthology Marketing Group using the phone numbers and/or email addresses in survey packet instructions.

Those who receive the paper-based survey will also be offered the option to submit responses online using a computer, tablet or phone. Instructions will be included in hard-copy packets provided to recipients via mail.

The Parks Department conducted a similar survey in 2016. Comparing the results of both surveys will help the department better understand how residents’ needs have changed and identify priorities.

This year, the Parks Department is aiming to collect a total of 2,700 survey responses to gather a representative picture of households in the county.