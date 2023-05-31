The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced today that 86 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status, through its summer food service program.

Beginning in early June, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program will serve meals at select public school locations on Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of June 12 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day). The SSO is funded by the US Department of Agriculture and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer.

“The need for healthy nutrition doesn’t take a break over the summer months. Our summer food service programs help ensure students have access to consistent, balanced meals to benefit their bodies and minds,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release. “Families are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. I want to thank our dedicated cafeteria staff, school administrators and our federal partners for making this vital program possible each year.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Schools can opt to serve breakfast only, lunch only, or both meals. Parents should view serving locations and times below or call their nearest participating school directly for more details.

Please note: Summer meals are offered for on-campus dining only and are no longer offered in “Grab & Go” containers. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, please email [email protected] with as much detail as possible.

Schools eligible for the SSO program must have 50% or more of its regularly enrolled students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The SSO is a neighborhood-based program that uses site eligibility to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer months. It is an extension to the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program which operates during the school year.

Participating schools are listed below. Click here for site locations, hours and details.

MAUI

ʻĪao Intermediate

Kalama Intermediate (closed site)

Kīhei Elementary

King Kekaulike High

Lokelani Intermediate

Waiheʻe Elementary

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MOLOKAʻI

Molokaʻi High

Molokaʻi Middle

HAWAIʻI

de Silva Elementary

Hilo High

Hilo Intermediate

Honokaʻa High & Intermediate

Kaʻū High & Pāhala Elementary

Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino

Keaʻau Elementary

Keaʻau High

Keaʻau Middle

Kealakehe Elementary

Kealakehe Intermediate

Keaukaha Elementary

Keonepoko Elementary

Kohala Elementary

Kohala Middle

Konawaena High

Konawaena Middle

Mountain View Elementary

Naʻalehu Elementary

Pāhoa High & Intermediate

Waiākea High

Waiākea Intermediate

Waimea Elementary

KAUAʻI

Kapaʻa Elementary

OʻAHU