Maui News

8 public schools in Maui County among 86 across Hawaiʻi offering summer meals to kids

May 31, 2023, 1:37 PM HST
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education announced today that 86 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status, through its summer food service program.

Beginning in early June, the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) program will serve meals at select public school locations on Mondays through Fridays, with the exception of June 12 (King Kamehameha Day) and July 4 (Independence Day). The SSO is funded by the US Department of Agriculture and was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer. 

“The need for healthy nutrition doesn’t take a break over the summer months. Our summer food service programs help ensure students have access to consistent, balanced meals to benefit their bodies and minds,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said in a news release. “Families are strongly encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. I want to thank our dedicated cafeteria staff, school administrators and our federal partners for making this vital program possible each year.”

Schools can opt to serve breakfast only, lunch only, or both meals. Parents should view serving locations and times below or call their nearest participating school directly for more details. 

Please note: Summer meals are offered for on-campus dining only and are no longer offered in “Grab & Go” containers. Meal recipients do not have to be enrolled at a participating school to be served and meals will consist of solid foods. For special diet accommodations, please email [email protected] with as much detail as possible.

Schools eligible for the SSO program must have 50% or more of its regularly enrolled students qualified for free or reduced-price lunches and some type of summer program on campus.

The SSO is a neighborhood-based program that uses site eligibility to provide nutritious meals to children during the summer months. It is an extension to the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program which operates during the school year.

Participating schools are listed below. Click here for site locations, hours and details.

MAUI

  • ʻĪao Intermediate
  • Kalama Intermediate (closed site)
  • Kīhei Elementary
  • King Kekaulike High
  • Lokelani Intermediate
  • Waiheʻe Elementary
MOLOKAʻI

  • Molokaʻi High
  • Molokaʻi Middle

HAWAIʻI

  • de Silva Elementary
  • Hilo High
  • Hilo Intermediate
  • Honokaʻa High & Intermediate
  • Kaʻū High & Pāhala Elementary
  • Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalino
  • Keaʻau Elementary
  • Keaʻau High
  • Keaʻau Middle
  • Kealakehe Elementary
  • Kealakehe Intermediate
  • Keaukaha Elementary
  • Keonepoko Elementary
  • Kohala Elementary
  • Kohala Middle
  • Konawaena High
  • Konawaena Middle
  • Mountain View Elementary
  • Naʻalehu Elementary
  • Pāhoa High & Intermediate
  • Waiākea High
  • Waiākea Intermediate
  • Waimea Elementary

KAUAʻI

  • Kapaʻa Elementary

OʻAHU

  • Ānuenue School
  • ʻAiea Intermediate
  • August Ahrens Elementary
  • Blanche Pope Elementary
  • Campbell High
  • Dole Middle
  • ʻEwa Makai Middle
  • Farrington High
  • Fern Elementary
  • Hauʻula Elementary
  • Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf and Blind (closed site)
  • Heʻeia Elementary
  • Hōkūlani Elementary
  • Kaʻaʻawa Elementary
  • Kaʻala Elementary
  • Kaʻewai Elementary
  • Kahaluʻu Elementary
  • Kahuku Elementary
  • Kahuku High & Intermediate
  • Kailua Elementary
  • Kaimukī High
  • Kalākaua Middle
  • Kalihi Elementary
  • Kalihi Waena Elementary
  • Kaneʻohe Elementary
  • Kapālama Elementary
  • Kapunahala Elementary
  • King Intermediate
  • Kīpapa Elementary
  • Kūhio Elementary
  • Lāʻie Elementary
  • Leihōkū Elementary
  • Lunalilo Elementary
  • Maʻemaʻe Elementary
  • Māʻili Elementary
  • Makaha Elementary
  • Nānāikapono Elementary
  • Nānākuli Elementary
  • Nānākuli High & Intermediate
  • Pālolo Elementary
  • Parker Elementary
  • Pearl City Elementary
  • Pearl City High
  • Princess Ruth Keʻelikolani Middle
  • Pūʻohala Elementary
  • Puʻuhale Elementary
  • Roosevelt High
  • Stevenson Middle
  • Sunset Beach Elementary
  • Wahiāwā Middle
  • Waiʻanae Elementary
  • Waiʻanae High
  • Waiʻanae Intermediate
  • Waimānalo Elementary
