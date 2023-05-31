













Cynthia Razo-Porter was sworn in as County of Maui Director of Personnel Services on Wednesday. She has served as deputy director of the department since 2016 and has been employed at the County of Maui for more than 26 years, starting in 1996.

Razo-Porter is a Baldwin High School graduate and has a degree in business from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. Her new position takes effect Thursday, June 1.

The county Civil Service Commission selected her to replace David Underwood, who retired May 31 after 30 years with the county.

In selecting Razo-Porter to head the department, the commission took into consideration qualities including years of experience with the department of Personnel Services, according to Commission Chairperson Arnold Wunder. “She’s well-versed with policies and civil service procedures. She has good relationships with the various unions. We felt she would be the best one to replace David Underwood as the director,” said Wunder.

Kainea Aiwohi-Alo, who has been employed at the County of Maui since 2009, was sworn in Wednesday as deputy director of Personnel Services.

“We’re truly grateful for Director David Underwood’s three decades of public service. His valuable leadership, dedication and vision have served our county well,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “I look forward to working with Director Razo-Porter and Deputy Director Aiwohi-Alo, two very capable leaders who bring with them extensive experience, and thank the commission for their diligent work to select the department’s new leadership.”

The Department of Personnel Services’ responsibilities include recruiting applicants for positions, training employees and handling labor relations issues.