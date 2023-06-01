Melissa Lee

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the appointment of Melissa Lee as Hotel Manager, where she will oversee all hotel operations. She brings more than 20 years of experience in the luxury hospitality and culinary industry.

“With her wealth of leadership experience and passion for nurturing talent, we are certain that she will be a remarkable addition to the team,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Lee was Director of Hotel Operations at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. She also held executive positions at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, and The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando, Grande Lakes, where she was named Most Innovative Leader of the Year.

Lee was born and raised in southern Ireland and grew up in the restaurant business, helping her family run several Cantonese restaurants. She is a graduate of Culinary Arts from the Limerick Institute of Technology, Ireland.

Her many interests include music, concerts, theater, films, and active support of local community initiatives. She created and founded “Savor for Students,” an annual fundraiser in St. Louis which benefits underprivileged students through the Lift for Life Academy. Lee anticipates participating in the Maui community with her same energy and enthusiasm.