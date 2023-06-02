Anthony Pfluke.

SMALL TOWN * BIG ART artist Anthony Pfluke will present a 30-minute public, outdoor pop-up performance featuring original songs inspired by the history, culture and sense of place of Kahoʻolawe and Wailuku, Maui. The event takes place on June 16, 2023, at Kīpuka Square beside the ʻĪao Theater in Wailuku.

Earlier this year, Pfluke’s SMALL TOWN * BIG ART proposal to create an original set of new music dedicated to Wailuku became the creative placemaking initiative’s next free and public art event.

Through additional grant support of Maui Public Art Corps, which supports projects countywide, his performance will additionally include songs inspired by Kahoʻolawe – where he recently spent a four-day volunteer access with the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission.

Working in partnership with Hale Hō‘ike‘ike at the Bailey House/ Maui Historical Society, Maui Public Art Corps and the County of Maui, Pfluke will identify ʻŌlelo Noʻeau to root his body of work in a sense of place and is currently participating in community consultations to help shape his music and lyrics.

“I’m excited to discuss and receive manaʻo and ʻike from nā kūpuna of these places, in order to properly weave together the mele,” said Pfluke, “I intend to write most of the songs in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, if not all, but through the process of talking with all involved in the project, the identity of the songs will be found.”

Born and raised on Maui, Pfluke has been rooted in Hawaiian music from an early age, forging an original path perpetuating the music of his home. Performing Hawaiian, contemporary, and reggae-influenced music on the piano, ʻukulele, 12 & 6 string kīhoʻalu (slack key guitar), he is continuing his education in Hawaiian Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo while following music wherever it takes him – which includes many sites throughout the State of Hawaiʻi, the west coast, and Japan, playing with some of Hawaiʻi’s most iconic musicians, and garnering the following praise from the Henry Kapono Foundation: “This Nā Hōkū Hanohano finalist is a rising star in the islands and definitely one to watch.”

Opening remarks start at 5 p.m., followed by a 5:15 showtime. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair to sit on. Visit mauipublicart.org/pfluke for developing details.

Through a unique partnership with SixtyTwo MarcKet, the restaurant will open its doors for a first time dinner service to complement this special SMALL TOWN* BIG ART event. The three-course prix fixe menu includes passion salad, beef filet and shrimp, and pineapple creme brûlée for $55. Reservations are required. Visit sixtytwomarcket.com/reservations and select a preferred June 16 dinner time from the available options: 6, 6:15 or 6:30 p.m. Space is limited.