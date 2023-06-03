Pacific Whale Foundation to host new ocean summer camp for keiki grades 6-8 in July
Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit marine conservation organization, is introducing a new program this summer season called Ocean Camp: A Deeper Dive.
The program aims to help campers in grades 6-8 explore and understand the ocean ecosystem while fostering environmental stewardship.
Led by experienced marine education staff, the camp includes daily nature-based field trips, private snorkel trips, and opportunities to build new skills and friendships.
A Deeper Dive (Grade 6–8): July 24–28 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Daily nature-based field trips including three 3-hour private snorkel trips on PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels
- Led by experienced and enthusiastic marine education staff
- $475/week
- Each weekly session accommodates a maximum of 20 campers
Ocean Camp (Grades 2–5): May 29–Aug. 4 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Daily nature-based field trips with local partners including two weekly 3-hour private snorkel trips on PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels
- $400/week
- Each weekly session accommodates a maximum of 18 campers
Scholarship assistance is available. For information, contact: [email protected].