Pacific Whale Foundation to host new ocean summer camp for keiki grades 6-8 in July

June 3, 2023, 9:59 AM HST
Pacific Whale Foundation, a nonprofit marine conservation organization, is introducing a new program this summer season called Ocean Camp: A Deeper Dive.

Ocean Camp: A Deeper Dive includes daily nature-based field trips, private snorkel trips, and opportunities to build new skills and friendships. (File photo)

The program aims to help campers in grades 6-8 explore and understand the ocean ecosystem while fostering environmental stewardship.

Led by experienced marine education staff, the camp includes daily nature-based field trips, private snorkel trips, and opportunities to build new skills and friendships.

(File photo)

A Deeper Dive (Grade 6–8): July 24–28 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Daily nature-based field trips including three 3-hour private snorkel trips on PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels
  • Led by experienced and enthusiastic marine education staff
  • $475/week 
  • Each weekly session accommodates a maximum of 20 campers
Ocean Camp (Grades 2–5): May 29–Aug. 4 | 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Daily nature-based field trips with local partners including two weekly 3-hour private snorkel trips on PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessels
  • $400/week
  • Each weekly session accommodates a maximum of 18 campers

Scholarship assistance is available. For information, contact: [email protected]

