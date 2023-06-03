The Kākou Program addresses the issue of teacher burnout, by providing teachers with one flex day per week in order to plan more creative lessons, expand communication with parents, or take personal time. (PC: Roots School)

Roots School, an independent nonprofit school located in Haʻiku, recently received a $10,000 grant from the Central Pacific Bank Foundation. Roots School serves children from preschool to sixth-grade.

These grant funds will be used to support the school’s Kākou Program. The Kākou Program addresses the issue of teacher burnout, by providing teachers with one flex day per week in order to plan more creative lessons, expand communication with parents, or take personal time.

On each teacher’s flex day, a Performing Arts Specialist comes into the classroom and teaches drama and performing arts, which are integrated with and enhance each teacher’s regular curriculum.

“Many studies show that the performing arts have a positive effect on children’s mental health,” said Melita Charan, Roots School’s head of school. “Participating in performing arts can help with major life challenges such as stress, isolation, and bereavement.”

Roots School also recently received a $5,000 grant from the Bank of Hawaiʻi Foundation. This grant supports the school’s Outdoor Safety & Learning Project, which will improve campus safety by installing new fencing and automatic gates in the parking lot, and will also improve the outdoor learning experience for our students with the addition of new outdoor play and exercise equipment.

For more information, visit: www.rootsmaui.org.